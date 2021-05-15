Wine and Spirit Education Trust classes offered in Paso Robles this summer

–Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET) classes levels 1, 2, and 3 will be offered in-person in Paso Robles this summer at Broken Earth Winery through The Wine House, a WSET-approved program provider.

All WSET courses include wine tasting. Students can earn official WSET credentials: Level 1 Award, Level 2 Award, and Level 3 Award, including a WSET certificate and lapel pin for that level, and the associated WSET certified logo.

Level 3 Award in Wines

This qualification is for individuals seeking to delve deeply into the world of wines and provides a detailed understanding of grape growing and winemaking and is open to students who hold the WSET Level 2 Award in Wines or can demonstrate knowledge at the Intermediate level through completion of equivalent education courses or sufficient wine trade experience. The WSET course covers wines of the world in considerable depth over 35 hours and with tasting of over 70 wines. Click here to register.

June 21 & 22: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

June 28 & 29: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

July 12: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

July 19: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. exam

Level 2 Award in Wines

For individuals seeking a core understanding of a wide range of wines, this qualification explores the major grape varieties of the world and the regions in which they are grown. You’ll gain knowledge of the principal and regionally important grape varieties of the world, the regions in which they are grown, and the styles of wine they produce. Through a combination of tasting and theory, you’ll explore the factors that impact style and quality and learn how to describe these wines with confidence. The course includes tastings of over 25 wines. Click here to register.

Aug. 9 & 10: Part One & Two – 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Aug. 16 Part Three & Exam: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Level 1 Award in Wines

Perfect for tasting room and restaurant service professionals, this beginner-level introduction course to wine is suitable for those starting a wine career or pursuing an interest in wine. Explore the main types and styles of wine through sight, smell, and taste, while also gaining the basic skills to describe wines accurately, and make food and wine pairings. The course includes tastings of at least 8 wines. Click here to register.

Tuesday, July 13: course and exam – 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Teachers

Melanie Webber (Level 1, 2 & 3) heads The Wine House WSET Paso Robles satellite and has taught in both WSET Award and French Wine Scholar programs. She holds the WSET Level Four Diploma and has completed the WSET ETP. She also holds the French Wine Scholar certification with honors from the French Wine Society. Melanie has been part of The Garagiste Wine Festival team since its inception.

Monica Marin (Level 3, classes taught on June 21 & 22), heads the WSET and Wine education programs for The Wine House and is one of ten educators worldwide that have been nominated by the WSET as an Educator of the Year for 2019. Monica is a Masters of Wine candidate with the Institutes of Masters of Wine, a certified educator of the WSET program, an accredited Bordeaux educator (CIVB Ecole du Vin), French Wine Scholar Instructor, Sherry Educator (Consejo Regulador Vinos de Jerez), and qualified in the Sensory Evaluation of Olive Oil (UC Davis).

