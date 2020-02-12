Wine Business Monthly names Thacher Winery a ‘Hot Brand’ of 2020



–Wine Business Monthly magazine recently named Thacher Winery and Vineyard to its annual top-ten list of America’s Hot Brands in the February issue. The annual list highlights what the editors feel are the most exciting wineries and winemakers in America today.

Thacher is a winery to watch because of its culture of experimenting with new varieties, sites and different techniques in the cellar, according to the magazine.

“In developing our annual list of Hot Brands, we’re looking for wineries, winemakers, growers and others who are making some kind of statement within the industry,” wrote Erin Kirschenmann, Wine Business’ Managing Editor. “Thacher’s lighter, fresher wine is a welcome respite from some of the spicy, savory, heavy wines typically coming out of Paso.”

The award profiles Winemaker and Owner Sherman Thacher, and Assistant Winemaker Daniel Callan. Together, the duo has bolstered the winery’s mission to work with diverse varieties from some of the Central Coast’s most exclusive sites, using a minimalist approach to winemaking. Thacher is currently working with 19 different grape varieties from various vineyards, including its two estate vineyards in Paso Robles.

“[Sherman and Daniel] are influenced by the fun in discovering all the intricacies of new grapes, new vineyards and new winemaking methods,” Kirschenmann wrote. “The wines are exciting and intriguing, but more importantly well-made.”

The Central Coast region dominated with three wineries making the Hot Brands list: including J. Wilkes, Thacher and The Hilt. Obvious Wines’ Paso Robles-grown wine, Dark & Bold, also made the list.

Share this post!

Related