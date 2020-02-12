Paso Robles News|Wednesday, February 12, 2020
You are here: Home » Wine » Wine Business Monthly names Thacher Winery a ‘Hot Brand’ of 2020
  • Follow Us!

Wine Business Monthly names Thacher Winery a ‘Hot Brand’ of 2020 

Posted: 8:59 am, February 12, 2020 by News Staff

Thacher Winery
Wine Business Monthly magazine recently named Thacher Winery and Vineyard to its annual top-ten list of America’s Hot Brands in the February issue. The annual list highlights what the editors feel are the most exciting wineries and winemakers in America today.

Thacher is a winery to watch because of its culture of experimenting with new varieties, sites and different techniques in the cellar, according to the magazine.

“In developing our annual list of Hot Brands, we’re looking for wineries, winemakers, growers and others who are making some kind of statement within the industry,” wrote Erin Kirschenmann, Wine Business’ Managing Editor. “Thacher’s lighter, fresher wine is a welcome respite from some of the spicy, savory, heavy wines typically coming out of Paso.”

The award profiles Winemaker and Owner Sherman Thacher, and Assistant Winemaker Daniel Callan. Together, the duo has bolstered the winery’s mission to work with diverse varieties from some of the Central Coast’s most exclusive sites, using a minimalist approach to winemaking. Thacher is currently working with 19 different grape varieties from various vineyards, including its two estate vineyards in Paso Robles.

“[Sherman and Daniel] are influenced by the fun in discovering all the intricacies of new grapes, new vineyards and new winemaking methods,” Kirschenmann wrote. “The wines are exciting and intriguing, but more importantly well-made.”

The Central Coast region dominated with three wineries making the Hot Brands list: including J. Wilkes, Thacher and The Hilt. Obvious Wines’ Paso Robles-grown wine, Dark & Bold, also made the list.

Subscribe to daily news



Join our 5,816 daily email subscribers



Share this post!Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Wine
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.