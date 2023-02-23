Wine collective debuting new Paso Robles tasting room

Alpha Omega, Tolosa, and Perinet wineries expand footprint

– Alpha Omega winery in Napa Valley, Tolosa winery in the San Luis Obispo Coast, and Perinet winery in Spain’s Priorat announced their official merger this week to formally create the Alpha Omega Collective. The union coincides with Alpha Omega Collective expanding and upgrading its downtown Napa tasting room, debuting a Paso Robles location and soon-to-be-opened Healdsburg location, and launching Alpha Omega Collective Cares to reinforce its sustainability pledge.

“Combining our three wineries under one corporate structure allows our teams to work together to create best-in-class operations, from winemaking to hospitality to sustainability initiatives,” said Robin Baggett, managing partner of the Alpha Omega Collective. “The ultimate beneficiaries are our customers and the communities in which we live.”

In 2018, Robin and his wife, Michelle Baggett, created the Alpha Omega Collective umbrella brand for Alpha Omega, which they established together in 2006, Tolosa, co-founded by Robin in 1998, and Perinet, which the couple purchased a sizable interest in nearly six years ago, to bring to market, “a unified yet diverse portfolio offering the utmost in ultra-premium wine and hospitality.”

Alpha Omega became among the first “Up Valley” wineries to open a tasting room in downtown Napa when the Alpha Omega Collective tasting room in downtown Napa opened across the street from the Archer Hotel on First Street in 2019. Due to the strong, favorable response from guests, AOC Napa recently unveiled a new adjacent space. AOC Paso, on the square in San Luis Obispo County’s Paso Robles, opened in January. AOC Healdsburg, in Sonoma County, is slated for a spring debut.

