Wine collective releases sustainable agriculture action plan

Collective was awarded grant administered by Montana State University to develop the plan

– The Paso Robles CAB Collective has unveiled its Sustainable Agriculture Action Plan, a pilot document aimed at addressing the unique challenges faced by the Cabernet Sauvignon and Bordeaux (CAB) wine production industry in Paso Robles. Developed by winegrape growers, winemakers, marketers, proprietors, and other stakeholders within the Paso Robles CAB Collective, the plan provides actionable recommendations to improve sustainability models and adapt to the effects of climate change. Through this initiative, Paso Robles vintners strive to continue producing high-quality wines while ensuring economic benefits for the local community.

The collective was awarded the Western Sustainable Agriculture Research Education Grant, administered by Montana State University, to develop the plan. With a grant of $15,000, the collective conducted six months of research to identify key priorities and regulatory changes required for sustaining the Paso Robles wine industry amidst climate change impacts. The plan aims to assist the wine industry by identifying barriers to implementing sustainable practices across vineyards, wineries, distribution, and marketing sectors.

“It is our hope that the Sustainable Agriculture Action Plan will assist the wine industry in understanding the barriers to implementing sustainable practices across the vineyard, winery, distribution, and marketing sectors,” said PRCC Executive Director Linda Sanpei. “The roadmap will assist in the development of future strategies by identifying key priorities for research, regulations, education, and innovation, not only for our Paso Robles CAB Collective members but also the wine industry at large.”

The report highlights the collective’s concerns about climate change, sustainable barriers, and the need for research, education, and innovation, underscoring their continuous pursuit of adaptive and mitigating solutions for the production of exceptional CAB in Paso Robles.

Comprising 24 independent producer members and over 60 wine industry sponsors, the PRCC is a 501(c)6 nonprofit agricultural producer group. Over the past decade, the organization has focused on promoting and marketing wines made from Cabernet Sauvignon and red Bordeaux (CAB) grapes grown by its members and other winegrape growers in the region. With growing conditions under threat from climate change, the PRCC remains proactive in supporting the sustainability of its wine-producing members.

The Paso Robles CAB Collective consists of renowned wineries, including Allegretto Vineyards & Wines, Ancient Peaks Winery, Brecon Estate, Calcareous Vineyard, Cass Vineyard & Winery, Castoro Cellars, Chateau Margene, Continental Wine Collection, Copia Vineyards and Winery, DAOU Vineyards & Winery, Eberle Winery, Glunz Family Winery & Cellars, Hearst Ranch Winery, High Camp Wines, Hope Family Wines, J. Lohr Vineyard & Wines, JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery, LXV Wine, Niner Wine Estates, Opolo Vineyards, Pomar Junction Vineyard & Winery, Riboli Family Wines, Robert Hall Winery, SixMileBridge, The Farm Winery, and Vina Robles Vineyards & Winery.

For further information, visit pasoroblescab.com.

