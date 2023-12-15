Wine company announces local applicants of new Brighter Future Initiative

Wine company’s acquisition of Daou Vineyards finalized this week

– Treasury Wine Estates Ltd announces the close of the Daou Vineyards acquisition this week, officially welcoming Daou to its portfolio of luxury wine brands. As Treasury Wine Estates forges a new path forward, the new Brighter Future Initiative will, “seek to build stronger bonds by actively engaging residents, businesses, and organizations, through initiatives that aim to create a positive and lasting impact on the communities it calls home.”

This week, Treasury Wine Estates announced the first partners as part of its new initiative:

1. A tuition donation to California Polytechnic State University in 2024 to support the talent from the college.

2. An investment with Must! Charities to strategically support and invest back into the hearts, hands, and minds of the greater Paso Robles community.

“At TWE, we understand the importance of community, the role it plays in our shared success, and the responsibility of giving back to the environments in which we are fortunate to operate,” said Ben Dollard, president of Treasury Americas. “As a wine company, it is imperative that we contribute to the communities we are a part of to ensure they can thrive for generations to come. We are delighted to share our steadfast commitment to doing good, exploring local partnerships, and supporting causes through the Brighter Future Initiative.”

“TWE’s support of Cal Poly’s Wine and Viticulture students empowers them in and out of the classroom through scholarship funds, guest lectures, internships and field visits,” said Wine and Viticulture Department Head at Cal Poly Benoit Lecat, “This commitment provides Learn by Doing opportunities that enrich our student’s experience, bridging the gap between theory and real-world application.”

“We are honored to be part of TWE’s Brighter Future Initiative,” said Becky Gray, executive director of Must! Charities. The creation of this new partnership is a strategic wine for our region. This investment and ongoing relationship with TWE will help further Must! Charities’ philanthropic efforts while fostering innovation and collaboration to drive lasting change.”

Share To Social Media