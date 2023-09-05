Wine company breaks ground on new fulfillment center in Paso Robles

New, larger facility will help company expand services, offer wine storage

– WineDirect, a company providing direct-to-consumer services for the wine industry, has officially broken ground on a new fulfillment center at 2758 Danley Court in Paso Robles.

The new, 200,000-square-foot fulfillment center will replace the existing, 30,000-square-foot facility. This facility will allow WineDirect to bring its logistics technology and understanding of the wine industry’s unique needs to a much greater number of wineries as well as expand the company’s services to offer storage for wineries on the Central Coast.

“We are thrilled to announce the groundbreaking of our new fulfillment center in Paso Robles,” said Joe Waechter, CEO of WineDirect. “This expansion represents a step forward in our mission to provide all that wineries need to run a successful direct-to-consumer business. While wineries provide incredible experiences for consumers, whether it be onsite in tasting rooms or online, WineDirect Fulfillment Services ensures that exceptional experience is extended right up to the point where the wine is unboxed. Our current facility in Paso Robles was too small to adequately service the growing wineries of Paso Robles so we are very excited to take this next step.”

The fulfillment center features advanced inventory management systems and logistics technology designed to support WineDirect’s 99%+ order and inventory accuracy.

Temperature and humidity controls and processes built to minimize handling, combined with weather hold tools and available premium services ensure that wine arrives in ideal condition. WineDirect also uses carbon-neutral shipping, energy-efficient practices, and eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Local authorities, WineDirect clients, industry partners, and members of the community joined the recent groundbreaking ceremony. This project is also expected to generate employment opportunities for the local workforce.

About WineDirect

WineDirect provides winery direct-to-consumer (DTC) services including e-commerce, point-of-sale, wine club, fulfillment, and marketplace distribution solutions. Its end-to-end platform enables wineries to develop, manage, and grow successful DTC programs. Serving more than 2,000 wineries worldwide, WineDirect is headquartered in Napa Valley with offices in Paso Robles, Santa Maria, Sherwood Oregon, Glenwillow Ohio, Vancouver BC, and McLaren Vale, Australia.

