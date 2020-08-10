Wine Enthusiast magazine gives a few Paso Robles cabernet wines top marks

–The editors of Wine Enthusiast magazine, one of the world’s foremost authorities on wine, recently rated cabernet and Bordeaux wines from around the world. A few Paso Robles wines earned top marks in their review.

“From traditional French examples and iconic Bordeaux estates to New World cult classics that hail from Napa, Australia and beyond, consider this your go-to resource for the world’s favorite red-wine grape,” the editors said. “You’ll get a global view of the best the variety has to offer, no matter what corner of the world you turn to. Explore the top regions, the typical representations, and bottles to stock up on, and discover the beautiful bounty of this versatile variety.”

“With hot summer days, Paso Robles puts out lush Cabernet bottlings of concentrated fruit characteristics and velvety tannins,” the editors said. “They offer a familiar profile that many have come to expect from a California Cabernet Sauvignon.”

Paso Robles cabernet wines with top scores from Wine Enthusiast

J. Lohr 2016 Signature Cabernet Sauvignon (Paso Robles); $100 – 97 points. Cellar Selection.

Daou 2017 Soul of a Lion Cabernet Sauvignon (Adelaida District); $125 – 95 points.

Vina Robles 2017 Estate Cabernet Sauvignon (Paso Robles); $26 – 93 points. Editors’ Choice.

Read Wine Enthusiast’s complete report here

