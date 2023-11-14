Wine enthusiasts invited to educational Cabernet Franc Day in Paso Robles

Cabernet franc is the parent grape of cabernet sauvignon

– Wine enthusiasts are invited to participate in the second annual Cabernet Franc Day in Paso Robles, scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 3, at the Cass Event Center, 7350 Linne Road. The event, organized by Neeta Mittal, CEO of LXV Wines, highlights educational presentations and tastings showcasing the versatility and adaptability of cabernet franc, the parent grape of cabernet sauvignon.

The day kicks off at 10 a.m. with a tasting of cabernet francs from around the world, accompanied by a presentation led by winemaker and wine educator Wes Hagen. Hagen will explore six wine regions, including Luján de Cuyo (Argentina), Villanay (Hungary), Napa (To Kalon Vineyard), Bolgheri (Italy), Finger Lakes (New York), and Chinon (Loire, France). A panel discussion moderated by wine writer Matt Kettman will provide insights into cab franc in Paso Robles, featuring industry leaders such as Austin Hope, Chris Taranto, Bill Gibbs, and Jeff Strekas.

The grand tasting, running from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., will feature over 20 Paso Robles wineries presenting their cabernet francs and blends. Chef Charlie Paladin Wayne collaborates with Neeta Mittal to curate a menu of passed appetizers, complementing the various expressions of cabernet franc. A grazing table inspired by the six highlighted wine regions will be available for guests to create their preferred pairings.

Participating wineries include Absolution Cellars, Adelaida Vineyards & Winery, Ancient Peaks, Brecon Estate, Calcareous Vineyard, Chateau Margene, Continental Wine Collection, Daou, Dracena Wines, Field Recordings Winery, Four Lanterns Winery, Hope Family Wines, J. Lohr, Justin, Le Vigne Winery, LXV Wine, Mid Point Wine, Paris Valley Road Estate Winery, Tobin James Cellars, Union Sacre Winery, and Villa San-Juliette Vineyard & Winery.

All-access tickets are priced at $165, covering the seminar, panel, grand tasting, and food pairings. Separate tickets for the grand tasting alone are available for $115. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite. For additional information visit https://www.cabfrancday-pasorobles.com/.

