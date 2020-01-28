Wine for Paws returns April 18-19

–On April 18 & 19, almost 100 businesses throughout SLO County will join together and donate a portion of their proceeds to Woods Humane Society. You don’t need to buy a ticket or show up at one location at any set time, all you have to do is head out to any of the participating tasting rooms and restaurants and enjoy!

Visit www.wine4paws.com for a list of participating tasting rooms as well as details on all the fun things going on just for Wine 4 Paws April 18 & 19.

In this County-wide event, each participating tasting room contributes to Wine 4 Paws in different ways – some donate 100-percent of tasting fees, others donate a percentage of sales for the weekend. Many do something unique and exciting to represent their passion for this cause, including live music, food, special wine pairings, art, wine specials, and other fun stuff. In addition to the Tasting Rooms, Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ in Paso Robles and Milestone Tavern in San Luis Obispo will be donating 10% of sales for the weekend of April 18 & 19.

Woods Humane Society cares for over 3,000 cats and dogs each year at their facilities in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero until they can be united with loving families. In Nov. of 2018, they opened the first North County low-cost spay and neuter clinic at their location in Atascadero. This clinic can be utilized by any pet owner. Wine 4 Paws began in 2009 as a way to help raise money for Woods Humane Society while promoting the Central Coast Wine Region. It has grown from our initial 35 wineries to almost 100, plus restaurants, breweries, and olive oil producers. Overall, Wine 4 Paws has raised over $400,000 for Woods.

Woods Humane Society is a nonprofit organization that receives no tax funds but is supported by donations, grants, bequests, fundraising events and fees for services. Woods is independent of San Luis Obispo County Animal Services but works in close cooperation with them and other animal groups in the county for the welfare of all animals. As part of their commitment to work towards ending pet overpopulation, not only is every animal at Woods spayed or neutered, they also provide low-cost spay and neuter services for San Luis Obispo County Animal Services, many other local rescue organizations, and for owned animals in our county. The Humane Education Program offers a wide range of activities for tots to teens and provides insight and enrichment for the next generation of animal advocates. Their full-time Training and Behavior Coordinator provides expert care for dogs in the adoption program as well as dog obedience training classes for the public, designed to keep pets in their homes and out of shelters. Financial support from donors and the dedication of staff and hundreds of volunteers ensure the success of their work.

Share this post!

Related