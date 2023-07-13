Wine industry leaders to be honored at Mid-State Fair

Honorees evaluated on their leadership, accomplishments in the local wine industry

– The San Luis Obispo County wine industry annually comes together to honor members of the local wine community. These awards recognize dedication, stewardship, innovation, and leadership demonstrated in the county.

The following individuals have been honored at the 2023 San Luis Obispo County Wine Industry Awards: Erin Amaral of Pacific Coast Farming, named Wine Grape Grower of the Year; Matt Trevisan of Linne Calodo, awarded Winemaker of the Year; and Mike Sinor of Sinor-LaVallee Wine Co., recognized as Wine Industry Person of the Year. Additionally, Linda Cooks, wine and liquor manager at Albertsons Paso Robles, will be bestowed with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance.

The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, in partnership with the SLO Coast Wine Collective, the Independent Grape Growers of the Paso Robles Area, The Vineyard Team, and past award recipients worked together to identify the 2023 winners. The honorees are evaluated on their leadership and accomplishments in California’s third-largest wine region, San Luis Obispo County.

“Each year the California Mid-State Fair serves as the backdrop to an exciting time where the San Luis Obispo County wine community celebrates leaders of our industry,” said Joel Peterson, executive director of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance. “This year’s winners are deserving for their dedication to the county through exceptional wines that bring worldwide attention, passionate farming that elevates our region’s quality, and marketing efforts that help define and further tell the story of what makes SLO County unique as wine country.”

The local wine community will celebrate this year’s award winners at a special event on Friday, July 21 at the California Mid-State Fair within Mission Square beginning at 6 p.m. The awards presentation is a free event with paid admission to the California Mid-State Fair. Preceding the awards presentation is a ticketed event featuring a walk-around tasting of the gold medal winners of the Central Coast Wine Competition (CCWC). Also recognized will be the CCWC Winery of the Year award, Peachy Canyon Winery.

Share To Social Media