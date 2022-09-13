Wine & Roses Bike Ride returns Sept. 24

Ride raises funds to support Lions Club community events

– On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Paso Robles Lions Club will be hosting the 20th annual Wine & Roses Bike Ride, starting and ending in Templeton Park. Started originally by the Templeton Chamber of Commerce, in recent years this bike ride has been hosted by the Paso Robles Lions Club. The club uses the ride to raise funds to support the many community events that they sponsor.

Among those events are eye exams for all kindergartners, first, third, and fifth graders in Paso Robles and Templeton, scholarships for graduating seniors, annual sportsmanship awards for all the Paso High School sports programs, an annual speech contest, and numerous donations to community programs such as Skills USA and Thanksgiving for Paso Robles.

More information on the Wine and Roses Bike Ride can be found at wineandrosesride.com, including maps of the rides, ride sponsors, etc. A chicken barbecue, wine pourings, and a red rose are provided to all riders after the ride is finished.

Registration for the ride is $75, and riders can register at https://www.bikereg.com/wine–roses-bike-ride

