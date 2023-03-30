Wine Safari raises $13,000 for Conservation Ambassadors

Funds raised will help support the zoo’s ongoing efforts

– The Paso Robles Highway 46 West Wineries hosted their annual Wine Safari this month to raise funds for rescue animals at Conservation Ambassadors. This event sees about 20 wineries welcoming animals, staff, and volunteers from the Zoo To You program. Families are given the opportunity to explore the unique wildlife at each winery for an entire day.

This year, the event raised almost $13,000, which was presented to the zoo. The funds raised will help support the zoo’s ongoing efforts to provide care for its animals.

“We are so thankful for the Highway 46 West Wineries’ support,” says Conservation Ambassadors Assistant Director Lisa Jackson. “It’s been a rough couple of years and we’re so happy to be back out sharing our amazing animals with the public.”

