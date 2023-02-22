Winegrape Growers Foundation scholarship applications available

Applications available through March 4

– Applications are now being accepted for scholarships awarded through the California Association of Winegrape Growers (CAWG) Foundation.

Each year, the foundation awards scholarships to high school seniors who plan to continue their education at a four-year or two-year school. These scholarships are available to students whose parent or legal guardian is employed by a California winegrape grower. In addition, one Robert Miller Memorial Scholarship is awarded each year.

The CAWG Foundation board selects scholarship recipients who have demonstrated excellence across the board, from academic achievement and extracurricular activities to public service and community involvement. Selection criteria include scholastic ability, financial need, community service, leadership experience, and a personal essay.

“The CAWG Foundation scholarships are a tribute to the families of employees who help make the winegrape and wine community a special part of California culture. The continuity of this scholarship program is made possible by the generous donations from the winegrape industry, and we express our gratitude to them,” said Davindar Mahil, the CAWG Foundation board of directors’ chair.

Each year, three, four-year scholarships are available at $8,000 each ($24,000 total) for students who plan to attend any campus in the University of California or California State University system.

There are also three two-year scholarships available at $2,000 each ($6,000 total) for students who plan to attend any California community college.

The Robert Miller Memorial Scholarship provides either $500 for Alan Hancock College or $1,000 for Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo (see the link below for this scholarship’s eligibility and study subject requirements).

Since the program’s inception in 1998, the CAWG Foundation has awarded $554,500 in scholarships to help students pursue higher education. Generous donations from CAWG members and the California wine community fund the scholarship program.

Applications can be found at https://cawgfoundation.org/ and are due March 4.

Share To Social Media