Winemaker dinner to benefit local youth

Event will include four-course dinner, wine, live and silent auction

– Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast will entertain supporters and donors with a night of food and wine under the stars on Sept. 10 at the Paso Robles Event Center.

This year’s fundraiser will be a winemaker dinner with four courses by Chef Jeffery Scott. The seasonal menu will be paired with local wines from a variety of winemakers and vineyards. There will be a live and silent auction, along with a happy hour and other activities. Participation ensures that we are able to continue to provide after-school programs for hundreds of local children and teens.

The live auction will feature items like trips, dinners, and one-of-a-kind experiences. A diverse array of silent auction items will include gift certificates, jewelry, products to pamper yourself, and more.

Auctioneer Todd Ventura and Mistress of Ceremonies Gina Fitzpatrick of the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce will keep things lively throughout the evening. Single tickets are $150 each and tables of eight and corporate sponsorship packages are also available.

For over 56 years, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast have been removing financial barriers to high-quality after-school and summer programs. The clubs are dedicated to helping all youth reach their full potential by providing safe, fun, and enriching experiences for kids when they are not in school. Club programs support academic success, healthy lifestyles, and character development that have positively transformed the lives of many of club members.

Visit https://bit.ly/3CcVOqx for more information and to purchase tickets.

Advertisement

Related