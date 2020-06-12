Paso Robles News|Friday, June 12, 2020
Winemakers’ Cook-off for 2020 canceled due to crowd size restraints 

Posted: 2:47 am, June 12, 2020

–The Rotary Club of Paso Robles has announced that their annual Winemaker Cook-Off scheduled for August 10 of this year has been canceled due to the restrictions on crowd size as dictated by the State of California as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. This would have been the 22nd annual event which raises scholarships for local graduating seniors.

The organizers of the event thank all of the loyal supporters of the Cook-Off and say they “vow to put on an event next year which will be bigger and better than ever.”



