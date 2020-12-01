Wineries: What are your best holiday wines?



–The Paso Robles Daily News is working on its 7th annual special series to highlight the best local wines to serve during the holiday season. We are looking for local wineries who would like to be considered for our list of top local wines for the holidays. Several wines will be recommended in multiple categories. The list will be published in the Paso Robles Daily News and the San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide In time for Christmas shopping.

We will be tasting whites, rosés, reds, dessert, and sparkling wines. Don’t hold back. A good holiday meal can support a bold syrah as much as a lighter zinfandel or pinot noir. The wines will be tasted alongside an assortment of traditional holiday foods like roasted turkey, prime rib, all the fixings, appetizers, and traditional desserts.

How to be considered for the top local wines for the holidays

Select your best holiday wines.

Drop off one bottle of each at our downtown Paso Robles office.

Include tasting notes and retail prices.

All San Luis Obispo County wineries are invited to participate.

Deadline: Tuesday, Dec. 8, sooner is better.

Publication beings, Dec.. 11, in time for holiday shopping.

The Paso Robles Daily News is located at Access Publishing, 806 9th St., Ste 2D, Paso Robles, CA. (805) 226-9890.

