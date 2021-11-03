Wineries of 46 East participate in month-long fundraiser for youth arts center

Youth Arts Band student duo to perform at Vina Robles Winery this Saturday

– The Wineries of 46 East have agreed to donate a portion of their sales for the month of November to Paso Robles Youth Arts Center which provides free, visual and performing arts education to students from across San Luis Obispo County.

The Wineries of 46 East group consists of 15 wineries including: Allegretto Wines, Barr Estate Winery, Bianchi Winery, Brochelle Vineyards, Broken Earth Winery, Eberle Winery, Glunz Family Winery, Paris Valley Road Estate Winery, Penman Springs Vineyard, Rio Seco Winery, Robert Hall Winery, San Antonio Winery, Tobin James Cellars, Villa San-Juliette Winery, and Vina Robles Winery.

“The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center has given so much to families in our community. They are truly making a difference in the lives of these kids, who, without them, may never have the opportunity to pursue their desire or passion for learning the arts. Our Wineries of 46 East organization and its members are proud to be giving back in helping Paso Robles Youth Arts continue their mission.” said Audrey Arellano, Wineries of 46 East Association President/Treasurer.

Limited-edition, student collaborative art is displayed in many 46 East Winery tasting rooms and up for silent auction. Learn more and bid now on these wonderful, fun pieces by incredible young artists in collaboration with Professional Artist Joe Thomas at:

pryoutharts.org/c2ya. The animals depicted in the art pieces are rescue animals at From the Heart Animal Sanctuary in Paso Robles.

On Sat. Nov. 6 (12-2 p.m.), Vina Robles Winery is hosting a student duo from the Youth Arts Band. The public is invited to visit these wineries (reservations strongly recommended) throughout the month.

For more information please contact Amy Coletta, Development Coordinator at (805) 392-5077. About Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

Founded in 1998, the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center is a non-profit organization whose mission is to enrich the lives of area youth with free, after-school classes in the visual and performing arts in a safe, nurturing environment. The organization seeks to promote “self-reliance, enhance self-esteem and instill a sense of wholeness in local youth by providing a safe, accessible environment where they can experience the arts, thereby promoting cultural understanding and enhancing the community.” Paso Robles Youth Art Center believes the arts are vital to cognitive growth and development and are the driving forces behind all other learning for our youth as they become contributing members of the community. Paso Robles Youth Arts Center relies entirely on donations, private and public funding, grants, scholarships, supplies, and equipment. Paso Robles Youth Arts Center is a Non Profit 501(c)(3), Tax ID # 77-0488880

