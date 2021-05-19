Winery celebrates one-year anniversary with, ‘Six Mile Month’ in June

–To celebrate the one-year anniversary of its tasting room, Sixmilebridge, a Paso Robles producer of small-lot estate cabernet sauvignon and Bordeaux-style blends, is declaring June 2021 “Six Mile Month,” and will host a series of small-group tasting events and preview several new wines to mark the milestone.

“The opening of our tasting room last June was so important because it gave our members an opportunity to visit, and allowed others to discover and experience our wines,” says founder Jim Moroney. “This June we want to give everyone who visited in the past year a new reason to come back and see us. So we will be previewing our 2018 wines from June 6 to June 30, and we have more special events planned.”

Here are the featured events for this year’s SixMileMonth:

Preview tastings throughout June

Normally only available to allocation members, throughout June, guests at the Sixmilebridge tasting room will be able to sample – and purchase in limited quantities – the not-yet-released 2018 wines, including the much-anticipated 2018 Estate Cuvée. Guests wishing to reserve a tasting can make a reservation here.

Estate Cuvée vertical tasting – Saturday, June 5 at 10:30 a.m.

Held at the tasting room’s estate patio, this fun and educational event will delve into Sixmilebridge’s flagship wine, and why it stands as a true representation of our estate vineyards. Hosted by owner Jim Moroney and Winemaker Anthony Yount, guests will experience a side-by-side comparative tasting of 2016-2019 Estate Cuvées paired with brunch bites on the estate patio. To ensure safety, this exclusive event will be limited to 30 guests and cost $75 per person.

Bordeaux vs. Rhône with Epoch Estate Wines – Saturday, June 12 @ 11 a.m.

While Sixmilebridge’s focus is Bordeaux-centric, Jim Moroney and Anthony Yount remain enormous fans of the Rhône. To celebrate and explore these two seminal regions and their influence on Paso Robles, Sixmilebridge has teamed up with friend and neighbor, Epoch Estate Wines and Winemaker Jordan Fiorentini, to host a fun and lively in-person tasting event and discussion. Jordan and Anthony will lead guests through a delicious educational journey of their respective Paso Robles-produced Rhône and Bordeaux offerings. Held outdoors at Epoch Estates and limited to 50 guests, this exclusive event sold out once word reached each winery’s members. There is a waiting list, but it is already quite long. The cost is $75 per person.

To reserve seats for the Estate Cuvee Tasting, or to join the waiting list for the Bordeaux vs. Rhône event, please contact Sixmilebridge directly at (805) 239-5844.

For more information about Sixmilebridge, to make tasting reservations, and to learn more about joining the winery’s allocation list, visit sixmilebridge.com.

