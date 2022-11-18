Winery donates over $20,000 as part of ‘Buck a Bottle’ initiative

Must Charities receives donation

– McPrice Myers Wines kicked off a “Buck a Bottle” initiative in 2022 and in the first half of the year alone raised over $20,000. The winery is donating one buck for every bottle sold throughout the year as part of the “Buck a Bottle” initiative by the nonprofit Must Charities.

Billy Grant, head of business development for the winery, says that the decision to partner with the nonprofit was easy, “Must Charities is unique because they don’t just write checks. A plan is built around each charity recipient to ensure benchmarks are met and 100% of donations are effectively invested to meet critical needs in our community.”

Must Charities identifies community needs through research-driven data and collaborates with existing nonprofits to maximize donation dollars. Recent collaborations include building a state-of-the-art Boys and Girls Club in Paso Robles and launching a $1.3 million project with the Vineyard Team to provide educational scholarships to children of farmworkers. Additionally, investments are being utilized to construct a 21st Century Call Center with Transitions-Mental Health Association to address the growing mental health issues among the youth throughout the Central Coast.

In addition to McPrice Myers, dozens of local businesses have committed to Must Charities’ mission of the Give Where You Live with a Buck a Bottle initiative. Since its inception, local partners have generated over $1 million through the Buck a Bottle initiative.

“The Paso Robles wine industry is one of the largest economic engines in our community,” says Becky Gray, director of Must Charities. “The Buck a Bottle concept is an easy way to incorporate philanthropy into business models and infuses money from outside our region into our local economy to increase resources available to our community.”

Advertisement

Share To Social Media