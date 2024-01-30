Winery hosting special Valentine’s Day sweepstakes

Entry period is open from now until Valentine’s Day

– Harvey & Harriet Wine invites couples to participate in the “Valentine’s Day Sweepstakes,” for a chance to win an all-inclusive weekend getaway in Paso Robles wine country.

The grand prize includes travel and lodging for two individuals for three days and two nights. The lucky winners will embark on a luxurious “Cave Tour Experience,” at Booker Vineyard and receive $500 in spending money. Additional experiences will be provided by Ella’s Vineyard, Copia Vineyards & Winery, and Somm’s Kitchen restaurant.

Brand Director Chelsea Sprague expressed the brand’s desire to offer a comprehensive experience in the heart of Paso Robles wine country. “We want to provide someone with the ultimate opportunity to make new memories right here in the beautiful Paso Robles wine country, the home of Harvey & Harriet wines,” said Sprague.

The entry period is open from now until Valentine’s Day, with participants required to be 21 years and older. No purchase is necessary. Interested individuals can find full details on the Harvey & Harriet “Valentine’s Day Sweepstakes,” entry page.

In addition to the sweepstakes announcement, Harvey & Harriet Wine emphasizes its commitment to delivering wines that capture the essence of cherished family memories. Created by Eric Jensen, founder of Booker Vineyard, Harvey & Harriet wines pay homage to Jensen’s parents, Harvey and Harriet Jensen, who raised a large family on a modest budget.

To participate in the “Valentine’s Day Sweepstakes,” individuals can visit HarveyandHarriet.dja.com for full rules and more information.

Share To Social Media