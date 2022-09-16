Winery owner to cover cost of defibrillators for California wineries

Ron Rubin winery expands program distribution reach

– Ron Rubin of Ron Rubin Winery recently announced that he has expanded his program distributing defibrillators to include all California wineries. This important life-saving plan is in collaboration with the American Red Cross and Zoll Medical Corporation. Ron Rubin Winery is covering the $1,699 cost for one Zoll AED Plus (Automated External Defibrillator), for each qualifying winery.

In order for a winery in California to qualify and receive its defibrillator, California winery owners or representatives must contact Ron Rubin; either by phone at (314) 726-9630, or by email at ron@ronrubinwinery.com.

After a winery’s qualifications are approved to receive a defibrillator, it will be promptly contacted, by a representative from the American Red Cross. This person will help to schedule a CPR/AED/First Aid training for the new American Red Cross blended learning course. This includes an online portion, and an instructor-led classroom skill session, for the winery’s team. (Special discounted training rate of $75/person* for qualifying wineries participating in this program.)

The following recipients have taken advantage of this important lifesaving program:

Acorn Winery, Healdsburg – Bill and Betsy Nachbaur, Owners

“We’re thrilled to have one at Acorn Winery, and hope we never have to use it. Thank you, Ron.”

Davis Estates, Napa Valley – Jessica Link, President

“At Davis Estates, we uniquely understand the urgency of always being prepared. Our winery is still standing today because of some very brave firefighters, and because of the way our team was prepared for a wildfire. That’s why when Ron Rubin offered to provide us with a potentially lifesaving AED for our property, we immediately saw the importance that something like this could hold. Thankfully we have yet to use it, but we appreciate knowing that it’s there and are grateful to Ron for his generosity.”

Pedroncelli Winery, Geyserville – Julie Pedroncelli, Owner

“When we were approached about being given an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) through the generosity of Ron Rubin’s mission we were happy to say yes. We are located in a rural area far from medical services. Having an AED onsite is possibly lifesaving for our guests and our staff, should anyone have a need of this important medical device.”

Vincent Arroyo Winery, Calistoga – Matt Moye, Owner

“We were fortunate to receive an AED (ZOLL defibrillator), from Mr. Rubin several years ago. It was very important to us, being in a remote area, to have the capability of saving someone’s life. Fortunately, we have not had the reason to use it, but knowing that my staff is fully trained, if such a matter did occur, is a relief. We were trained by the Red Cross, and it couldn’t have been easier. They came to the winery and went over the procedures and we even all got certified in CPR and first aid. Hopefully, we never have to use it; but, having it here at our facility is one step closer to saving a life.”

