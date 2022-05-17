Winners of Home Winemaking competition announced

Santa Ynez man takes best of show

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced the winners of the 2022 Home Wine Competition. Central Coast home winemakers were represented by a solid number of total entries and gold medals awarded.

“This year’s home winemaking competition was an amazing success, of the 162 entries, there were 42 gold medals, that’s over 25-percent, which is the most in the history of the competition,” stated chief judge Mike Jones. He went on to say, “Our list of qualified and experienced judges (sommeliers, professional winemakers, tasting room managers, industry experts) were all very impressed with the quality and craftsmanship of the wines that were entered this year. The new programs that we have implemented over the past several years, to provide quality feedback and professional level judging has resulted in the continued improvement in the capabilities and quality of wines from our home winemaking community”.

Quotes from some of the judges:

“I would not hesitate to take any of the gold medal wines and sell them under my label.”

“These are the up-and-coming professional winemakers, look out central coast.”

“Can’t wait to see what next year’s competition is going to bring.”

Best of awards:

Best of Show and Best White: John Gilbert (Santa Ynez) Sauvignon Blanc

Best of Dessert: Steve Bachman (Santa Barbara) Merlot Port

Best of Red: Jim McPherson (Cambria) Red Blend

Best of Rosé: Brad Bunkelman (Santa Maria) Rosé of Cabernet Sauvignon

For the complete list of results please visit, www.MidStateFair.com.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 – July 31 and this year’s theme is “Full Steam Ahead!” Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

