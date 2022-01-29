Winter jazz concert to feature Pat Kelley

Cal Poly Winter Jazz Concert happening Feb. 18

– Guitarist Pat Kelley will perform with the Cal Poly Jazz Ensembles and Cuesta Jazz Ensemble for the Cal Poly Winter Jazz Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, in Miossi Hall of the Performing Arts Center.

Kelley, who recently relocated to the Central Coast, has enjoyed a successful career in Los Angeles as a studio and touring musician, recording artist, composer, producer, arranger, vocalist, recording engineer, and educator. He taught guitar at the Thornton School of Music at the University of Southern California for 24 years. Two of his books, “Arpeggios for the Evolving Guitarist” and “Melodic Minor Guitar,” are part of the school’s instructional series. Kelley was also on the faculty of the Monterey Jazz Festival Summer Jazz Camp, Guitar College Summer Guitar and Bass Camp, the University of Tulsa Summer Jazz Camp, and Interlochen Center for the Arts.

After earning his degree in music composition from the University of Tulsa, Kelley moved in the 1970s to Southern California, where he recorded and toured with George Benson, Natalie Cole, Chick Corea, Dave Brubeck, Burt Bacharach, Jose Feliciano, and many others, including numerous symphony orchestras. While recording hundreds of commercial jingles, records, films, and television shows, Kelley also worked for several years as the guitarist in house bands for the Merv Griffin, Pat Sajak, and Carol Burnett television shows. He has also written more than one 150 compositions that have been recorded for CDs, film, television and music libraries. In 2003, Kelley was inducted into the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame.

Three big band charts will have their world premiere by the Cal Poly ensembles: “The Way Home” by Cal Poly Director of Jazz Studies Arthur White, “The Bright Side” by music major Wyatt Willard, and “Cite’ Soleli” by materials engineering major Bryce Yuen. Works composed by Thad Jones, Charles Mingus, and Esperanza Spalding will also be performed.

The Cuesta Jazz Ensemble, directed by Ron McCarley, will also perform a set of music.

Tickets are $15 and $20 for the public, and $10 for students and Jazz Federation members. Event parking is sponsored by the PAC. Tickets are available at the Cal Poly Ticket Office between noon and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. To order by phone, call 805-SLO-4TIX (805-756-4849).

The concert is sponsored by Cal Poly’s Music Department, College of Liberal Arts, and Instructionally Related Activities program. For more information, call (805) 756-2406 or visit its calendar website.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related