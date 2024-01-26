Woman arrested for assault with a deadly weapon

Female reportedly swiped a knife at victim, attempted to stab tires

– Yesterday at approximately 6:13 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department was dispatched to the 800 Block of Experimental Station for the report of a thirty-one-year-old female trying to fight with residents in the complex. Officers arrived and contacted a victim who stated the female attempted to stab his tires and then swiped a knife at him.

The female then fled into her residence nearby just prior to officers’ arrival. Police officers negotiated with the female and eventually contacted her in the residence where she was taken into custody without further incident. Further investigation revealed the thirty-one-year-old female also caused substantial damage to a vehicle in the complex.

As this investigation is ongoing, the police department is requesting anyone with any information regarding this incident to call the police department immediately at (805) 237-6464.

