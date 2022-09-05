Woman arrested for child endangerment, assault with a deadly weapon

49-year-old Willow Osah Waddell reportedly rammed a vehicle occupied by an adult male and juvenile

– On Friday at approximately 3:45 p.m., San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to reports of a woman trying to run over a child with her car in the 6000 Block of Highway 1 in Cayucos. The suspect was known to the reporting party and was identified as 49-year-old Willow Osah Waddell of Pismo Beach. While en route, it was determined that the suspect had actually rammed a vehicle occupied by an adult male and a juvenile. The victims and suspect left the location prior to deputy arrival. Deputies began an immediate investigation and search for Waddell. The Sheriff’s Office received reports that Waddell may be in possession of a firearm, and may be having a mental health crisis. Allied agencies including Pismo Beach Police Department, California State Parks, and CHP all assisted with the pursuit of Waddell’s vehicle as she evaded across jurisdictions.

Around 7:05 p.m. Waddell came home to the 200 Block of Santos Way in Pismo Beach and entered through the garage. Deputies formed a perimeter and made PA announcements for Waddell to exit her home. The Sheriff’s Office Crisis Negotiation Team responded and attempted to contact Waddell by phone and through the PA system. Detectives wrote a Ramey Warrant for Waddell for child endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon. The Sheriff’s Unmanned Aircraft System Team and Special Enforcement Team were deployed. Waddell remained barricaded until special enforcement detail members made entry on Saturday at around 1:46 a.m.

At approximately 2:11 a.m., Waddell was taken into custody without incident by special enforcement detail members. Waddell was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail with bail set at $250,000.

Share To Social Media





Advertisement

Related