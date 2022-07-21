Woman arrested for child endangerment

Child removed by CPS reportedly tested positive for fentanyl in their system

– On June 15, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo. This operation led to the arrest of Brynn Maddox for child endangerment likely to cause great bodily injury/death.

Maddox lived at this location with her five-year-old child and two additional adult relatives. Sheriff’s detectives seized numerous items of narcotics (fentanyl) and narcotic paraphernalia in locations in the living room that was easily accessible to the child.

The excessive accumulation of garbage, severe lice infestation, and the lack of running water made the living conditions unsanitary and unsafe for the child, according to authorities. The child was removed from the residence by Child Protective Services. The child would later test positive for fentanyl in their system.

Brynn Maddox was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail with bail set at $100,000. Ultimately, Maddox was released on June 22 on a Post Arraignment Monitoring System.

