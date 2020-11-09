Woman arrested for residential burglary, vehicle theft

–Friday night, there were reports of someone burglarizing an Atascadero home and stealing a family car. On Saturday, a Paso Robles Police Department officer located the car parked in the Target shopping center on Theatre Drive. As the vehicle left, officers conducted a high-risk stop and ultimately arrested Jade Polky for vehicle theft.

Further investigation revealed Polky may have been shopping with the victim’s credit card stolen from the burglary. Atascadero Police responded and booked Polky at the SLO County Jail for residential burglary, vehicle theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card.

The Paso Robles Police Department posted about the incident on its Facebook page:

Did you notice police activity near Target today? Sometime overnight, someone burglarized an Atascadero home and stole… Posted by Paso Robles Police Department on Saturday, November 7, 2020

