Woman charged with felony DUI after collision on Highway 46 Sunday

–At approximately 6:15 a.m. Sunday morning, a Honda Civic being driven by 29-year-old Echo Park California resident Zoe Kirkpatrick was traveling Westbound on Highway 46 East just west of the Shandon Rest Area.

A Freightliner tractor and trailer loaded with 30,000 pounds of produce, driven by 66-year-old Oakdale California resident Thomas Browning was traveling Westbound on Highway 46 East in the right-hand at 55 mph.

Kirkpatrick stopped partially in the right-hand lane and the right shoulder of the highway and turned off the vehicle’s headlights, according to California Highway Patrol. Browning came upon the stopped Honda ahead of him and took evasive action to avoid a collision by steering to the left, however, the right front of the Freightliner struck the left side of the Honda. This caused the Freightliner and trailer to roll onto its side and come to a stop blocking both westbound lanes and shoulders, Browning sustained major injuries and was flown by helicopter to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Kirkpatrick sustained minor injuries and was; taken to Twin Cities Hospital. Kirkpatrick’s dog, also in the Honda, was uninjured.

Kirkpatrick was arrested for felony DUI causing injuries and was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail with a bail of $100,000. Kirkpatrick’s dog was turned over to San Luis Obispo Animal Control Services. The highway was closed for several hours until the tractor/ trailer could be uprighted and towed away.

