Woman falls to her death at Montana De Oro State Park

–On Sunday afternoon, a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a report of a body discovered by State Park Rangers in the Spooner’s Cove area of Montana De Oro State Park.

Witnesses had observed a female walking alone on the bluff when the woman fell backwards over a 70-foot cliff onto the beach. Cal Fire and State Park Rangers responded to the area where the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. Because of the rugged location of where the body was found, a CHP helicopter had to airlift the victim out of the area.

Identification of the victim is pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing. No foul play is suspected. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the manner and cause of death.

