Paso Robles News|Tuesday, December 8, 2020
You are here: Home » Region » Woman falls to her death at Montana De Oro State Park
  • Follow Us!

Woman falls to her death at Montana De Oro State Park 

Posted: 6:05 am, December 8, 2020 by News Staff

–On Sunday afternoon, a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a report of a body discovered by State Park Rangers in the Spooner’s Cove area of Montana De Oro State Park.

Witnesses had observed a female walking alone on the bluff when the woman fell backwards over a 70-foot cliff onto the beach. Cal Fire and State Park Rangers responded to the area where the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. Because of the rugged location of where the body was found, a CHP helicopter had to airlift the victim out of the area.

Identification of the victim is pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing. No foul play is suspected. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the manner and cause of death.



Comments

Posted in:  Region
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.