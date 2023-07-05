Woman injured after pony attached to cart runs into parade crowd

Extent of the woman’s injuries is unknown at this time

– Today during the Templeton Independence Day parade, a pony in the parade got spooked and ran into the crowd in the 600 block of Crocker Street in Templeton, injuring a woman, according to a press release from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

The pony was pulling a cart with two people inside. When the pony entered the crowd, the shaft that attaches the cart to the pony’s harness struck a 61-year-old woman in the leg, impaling the shaft in her thigh, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s office deputies, the Templeton Fire Department, and San Luis Ambulance responded to the incident.

The woman was transported to a local hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

The people in the cart were not injured.

The parade was then diverted to another street while the woman was being treated.

No further information is available at this time.

