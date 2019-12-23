Woman reported missing, last seen in Heritage Ranch

–On Friday at approximately 6:30 p.m., the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office began investigating circumstances regarding a missing person. The missing person was identified as Jyll Stevens, a 45-year-old female. Stevens was last seen in the Heritage Ranch area of rural Paso Robles on Thursday evening while having dinner with friends. After dinner, Stevens left the residence and stated she was heading home. According to family members, Stevens never arrived back home. Stevens was last seen driving her 2009 Red Toyota Yaris two-door hatchback with CA license plate #6LCV465.

Stevens is described as a white female adult, approximately 5’09” tall and 140 lbs. She has light brown shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, dark jeans and black shoes.

At this time, Stevens is considered an At-Risk Missing person. Please forward any information regarding Steven’s whereabouts to the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office at (805) 781-4550 or your local law enforcement agency.

Share this post!

Related