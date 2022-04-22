Woman reported missing possibly seen in San Luis Obispo

Alichia Starnes is possibly transient, is reportedly known to frequent Morro Bay, Grover Beach

– On March 20, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person from San Luis Obispo County.

Alichia Starnes, 42-year-old, was reported missing by a family member who had not seen nor spoken with her since Dec. 2021. Another family member had seen Starnes a few months ago when she visited the Midwest before returning to California. A friend of Starnes had reported seeing her on April 17 in San Luis Obispo.

Starnes is White, 5’4″ tall, 120 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Starnes is possibly transient and is known to frequent Morro Bay and Grover Beach.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.

