Paso Robles News|Friday, April 22, 2022
You are here: Home » Region » Woman reported missing possibly seen in San Luis Obispo
  • Follow Us!

Woman reported missing possibly seen in San Luis Obispo 

Posted: 6:14 am, April 22, 2022 by News Staff
Alichia Starnes

Alichia Starnes.

Alichia Starnes is possibly transient, is reportedly known to frequent Morro Bay, Grover Beach

– On March 20, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person from San Luis Obispo County.

Alichia Starnes, 42-year-old, was reported missing by a family member who had not seen nor spoken with her since Dec. 2021. Another family member had seen Starnes a few months ago when she visited the Midwest before returning to California. A friend of Starnes had reported seeing her on April 17 in San Luis Obispo.

Starnes is White, 5’4″ tall, 120 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. Starnes is possibly transient and is known to frequent Morro Bay and Grover Beach.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Region
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.