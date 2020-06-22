Women in the Pipeline to host ‘Political Campaign Digital Strategy 101’

–Women in the Pipeline San Luis Obispo County (WIP SLO), a local organization “dedicated to creating opportunities for women to run for political office,” invites the public to their third event “Political Campaign Digital Strategy 101.”

The guest speaker, Savannah Hughes, is a Senior Digital Strategist with 50+1 Strategies and digital communications professional with a focus in non-profits, progressive politics, innovative start-ups, and consumer brands. This free online event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.

“With the Covid-19 pandemic, it has become clear that traditional campaigning as we know it will not be possible in this election season,” said Michelle Shoresman, the WIP SLO spokesperson. “Whether it’s a run for a school board, city office or community services district, candidates will have to find new ways of engaging with the public. We are excited to offer an online forum with an expert on digital strategy. Ms. Hughes has extensive knowledge and experience in online storytelling, content creation, research, grassroots fundraising, and messaging support. It doesn’t matter if you are running for office for the first time, running for reelection, or working as a campaign, this event will offer an opportunity to learn new skills to succeed in November 2020.”

WIP SLO’s mission is to create an atmosphere where women encourage each other, learn to break down barriers to civic engagement, and become empowered to run for office. Previous keynote speakers at WIP SLO events have included Caren Ray Russom, the Mayor of Arroyo Grande, and Mona Pasquil Rogers, former Appointments Secretary for Governor Gavin Newsom and Edmund G. Brown.

To learn more about WIP SLO, and for Zoom login details, visit www.wipslo.com.

Share this post!

email

Related