Women of Distinction award nominations now being accepted 

Posted: 5:20 am, January 13, 2020 by News Staff
2019 Women of Distinction winners

Central Coast women will be recognized for their professional and civic contributions.

–Cuesta College and The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County Women’s Legacy Fund have announced open nominations for the prestigious 2020 Annual Women of Distinction Awards. The purpose of the awards is to celebrate Women’s History Month (March) and recognize the contributions women have made in the areas of volunteering in the community, their profession and in philanthropy.

The four award categories are:
• Progress for Women
• Community and Public Service, Professional
• Community and Public Service, Volunteer
• Grace N. Mitchell Lifetime Achievement

“Cuesta College is excited to once again partner with the Women’s Legacy Fund for the seventh year to celebrate the achievements of women across our county,” said Shannon Hill, executive director of the Cuesta College Foundation/Advancement.

The deadline to submit nominations is Feb. 7, 2020. For more information on the awards and nomination submission instructions, visit www.wlfslo.org. To apply, visit the following link: 2020 Women of Distinction Awards.

The awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, from 4 – 6 p.m. on Cuesta College’s San Luis Obispo Campus in Building 5400, Room 5401. Food, wine, and coffee will be served.

 

Posted in:  Region
