Women’s cancer survivor summit coming to Pismo Beach

Free event to be held next week, includes surfing, yoga, lunch

– In recognition of National Cancer Survivor Month in June, Surfing for Hope, a local non-profit foundation, will hold its biannual Women’s Cancer Survivor Summit at the SeaCrest Oceanfront Hotel in Pismo Beach on Saturday. The free event will kick off at 9 a.m. and includes yoga and stretching sessions, an introductory surfing lesson, a gourmet lunch, and a motivational talk by guest speaker and local oncologist, Dr. Tom Spillane, M.D.

All equipment including wetsuits will be provided during this unique “therapy” session on the beach. The summit is open to all women currently undergoing treatment and those that have completed cancer treatment, as well as oncology health care providers.

“This special day of yoga, friendship, and beginner surf lessons is similar to our Pure Stoke children’s program that many in the area have participated in over the years,” said Dr. Karen Allen, co-director of SFH. “The friendships, healing, and connection with the ocean are just a few of the benefits we aim to provide for women that are undergoing cancer treatment or have completed treatment. Dr. Spillane will lead participants in a brief discussion on survivorship and what that means to the individual and their family. He will also share updates on the latest cancer treatments and resources.”

Spots for the June 18 Women’s Cancer Survivor Summit are limited. Register today at surfingforhope.org/survivor-camps for this unique opportunity to join with other women to enjoy an informative and fun-filled day on the shores of Pismo Beach.

Participants are encouraged to sign up for the event with a girlfriend; guests do not have to be a survivor themselves to attend.

About Surfing for Hope

Established in 2012, the Surfing for Hope Foundation is a local 501c3 non-profit organization created to help ease the difficulties associated with cancer through the healing powers of surfing and the ocean life. Under the direction of Board Members “Helmet” Bob Voglin, Nancy Voglin, Tom Spillane, Karen Allen, and Andy McKay, the foundation’s mission is to support and raise awareness for all local cancer resource groups.

For more information on the Women’s Cancer Survivor Summit, Pure Stoke Children’s Camps, and other events from Surfing for Hope, visit surfingforhope.org.

