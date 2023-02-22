Women’s March SLO announces dissolution

Organization was formed in 2017 in response to election of Donald Trump as president

– Women’s March SLO has announced the dissolution of the organization that was formed in 2017 in response to the election of Donald Trump as President.

In a statement on their website, the group outlines the many activities they have initiated, coordinated, and collaborated on over the last six years. They speak of the record number of women who have run for, and won, political offices, and explain that the women who founded and led the organization are still working for the causes that are important to them, but are doing it in different roles, with different tools.

“Women’s March has inspired each of us to take new roles that advance the causes with which WMSLO identified,” said Terry Parry, one of the original founders.

“We’ve all worked extremely hard over the last six years to make this an organization that responds to the needs of the community and we wanted to leave a great legacy,” Pat Harris, the current project director for the group, stated, “Most of us who were lead organizers have moved on to other positions with similar goals. We wanted to end it cleanly, so that’s what we’re doing–with great gratitude to everyone who has supported us.”

Any remaining funds will be divided among local organizations whose goals are in line with the mission of WMSLO and who are doing the work to bring about a woman-friendly world. They include Lumina Alliance, SLO UndocuSupport, R.A.C.E. Matters, Diversity Coalition SLO County, GALA Pride & Diversity Center, Planned Parenthood, and SLO Climate Coalition.

To read the full statement and link to the organizations that will be receiving funds, visit https://womensmarchslo.com.

