Women’s March SLO to host a town hall with Congressman Carbajal

Meeting happening Wednesday over Zoom

– Women’s March San Luis Obispo (WMSLO) will host a virtual discussion with U.S. Representative Salud Carbajal about current events and the latest updates from Washington, D.C. The event will be conducted on Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 6 to 7 p.m. over Zoom, and live-streamed on WMSLO’s Facebook page. Attendees can register and submit their questions at https://bit.ly/3DvY9KC.

“This is our third annual town hall with Congressman Carbajal,” said Dawn Addis, WMSLO Co-Executive Director. “We welcome the opportunity to hear directly from him, and discuss issues that concern people on the Central Coast.”

The topics will include the recently passed infrastructure bill, the Build Back Better plan, voting rights, housing, climate action, immigration, and gender equity.

WMSLO is a fiscally sponsored non-profit organization with a mission of building a women-friendly world through education, advocacy and action. Learn more about them at https://womensmarchslo.com.

