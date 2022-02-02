Women’s varsity soccer team beats rivals Atascadero

Senior Rayvin Wulfing secured the win with the final shot in the penalty kick shootout

– In Paso Robles High School girls varsity soccer Tuesday night, the Paso Robles Bearcats beat rivals Atascadero in their league rematch on Senior Night at War Memorial Stadium in Paso Robles.

Regulation play ended in a 1-1 tie and, with no scoring in overtime, it finished with the Bearcats winning in the penalty shootout 4-2. Senior Jasmine Solorio scored the game-tying goal for the Bearcats on a second-half penalty kick, while senior goalkeeper Roni Hinson shut down the Hounds with 10 saves and a block in the penalty kick shootout. Senior Rayvin Wulfing secured the win with the final shot in the shootout.

– Paso Robles Bearcats Women’s Soccer Coach Steve Pugh

