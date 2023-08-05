Wood art exhibition coming to Studios on the Park

‘A Cut Above’ opens Aug. 30

– Studios on the Park in Paso Robles will feature an art exhibition that showcases the creativity of artists working with wood and its byproducts. The show, called “A Cut Above” will be held from Aug. 30 to Oct. 29, in the Atrium Gallery.

Each piece in the show tells a story of the artist’s connection with the material and with nature itself. The show was curated by Jordan Hockett, operations manager and curator of Studios on the Park. The public is also invited to the opening on Sept. 2, with another reception on Oct. 7, both from 6-9 p.m.

“A Cut Above” can be seen Sunday through Thursday from 12-4 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 12-9 p.m. For more information on this exhibition, go to: https://studiosonthepark.org/events/a-cut-above/

Studios on the Park is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a creative, educational, and transformational experience to enhance understanding and appreciation of the visual arts.

