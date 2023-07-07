Woods Humane currently offering flexible adoption fees for adult dogs

From July 7 to 17, adopters can pick their own price for adoption fee of any dog over five months old

– Woods Humane Society hopes to help more dogs get out of kennels, into homes, and on to summer adventures with a 10-day flexible adoption fee promotion. From July 7 to 17, adopters can pick their own price (SLO County dog license ($31) not included) for the adoption fee of any dog over five months of age.

“This time of year, especially following the 4th of July holiday, shelters across the region see an influx of stray dogs entering their kennels and are in even more need of our help to transport and find loving homes for adoptable canines,” Woods Humane Society CEO Emily L’Heureux says, “Meanwhile, due to the busy summer travel season, dog adoptions tend to decrease this time of year, leaving us with less capacity to accept intakes than we’d like.”

L’Heureux says that many of the dogs available for adoption at Woods are born adventure partners, eager to run, play, and frolic in the sun with their forever families. “The summer is an incredible time to bond with a newly adopted dog, and we hope that offering a flexible adoption fee during our Adopt Your Adventure Buddy promotion will encourage local families to consider inviting a dog into their homes and on their outdoor excursions this summer, and beyond.”

Adult dog adoption fees at Woods Humane Society are regularly $150. All adoptable pets have been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and treated for parasites. Adoptions come with a free health check at a local veterinary clinic and the option to enroll in a month of complimentary pet insurance.

To see Woods’ adoptable dogs, or for more information about Woods, visit www.WoodsHumane.org. Woods Humane Society is located at 875 Oklahoma Ave. in San Luis Obispo, and at 2300 Ramona Rd. in Atascadero and can be reached by telephone at (805) 534-9316.

