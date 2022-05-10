Woods Humane launches ‘Pointy-Eared Pup’ awareness campaign

Shelter seeing increasing numbers of Siberian Husky, German Shepherd mixes

– Woods Humane Society is seeing increasing numbers of “Pointy-Eared Pups” (German shepherd and Siberian husky-type mixes) in its shelter.

The nonprofit adoption center says that these breed types—known for their thick coats, intelligence, alertness, and high energy levels—have gone up from about 21.7-percent of the dogs cared for in 2019, to 26.7-percent in 2021, and their length of stay within the shelter is also increasing. Similar trends are being noted in shelters across the nation.

“Ten years ago, it was very common to see a large amount of adoptable chihuahuas and pit bull mixes at any given time in most shelters. Today, shelters are seeing high numbers of stray or returned Siberian husky and German shepherd mixes,” says Woods Community Engagement Manager Robin Coleman.

One cause of this trend may be that people adopt without knowing about the proper care these breed types tend to require. “Many people like the magical look and idea of these dogs, but we want to also help prepare them for providing the daily exercise, mental enrichment, training, and grooming that will help these dogs thrive in their new homes,” says Coleman.

Without a steady routine to fulfill their drive and expend energy, these breed types can be known to be vocal, jump fences, or dig out of unsecured yards. “But,” Coleman says, “with the right elements in place, they make amazingly loving, loyal, smart, and gentle companions. Once they bond, they really bond.”

Currently, Woods has 12 of these types of dogs available for adoption, making up nearly 40-percent of its currently available dog population. To help find permanent homes for them, and to make room to help even more in need of transport from overcrowded shelters around the state, Woods will be sharing fun facts and pointers for adopters considering adopting a “pointy-eared” dog on its social media channels and website throughout May.

For more information, visit www.WoodsHumane.org or call (805) 543-9316. Woods Humane Society is located at 875 Oklahoma Ave., in San Luis Obispo, and at 2300 Ramona Rd., in Atascadero.

