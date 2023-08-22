Woods Humane North County in need of volunteers 

Volunteers are requested to commit to one shift per week

– The Woods North County Medical Team is seeking volunteers, aged 18 and above, to play a crucial role in the operations of the Atascadero Spay/Neuter Clinic. While prior experience is not a requirement, a positive attitude and a love for animals are prerequisites for potential volunteers.

The clinic, located in Atascadero, is operational from Monday through Friday. The need for volunteers spans various time slots: two individuals are required from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., an additional two from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., one volunteer is sought for the 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. shift, and one volunteer is needed from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Volunteers are requested to commit to dedicating one shift per week. The tasks encompass an array of responsibilities, including closely monitoring patients in post-surgical recovery, ensuring the sterilization of surgical instruments, preparing surgical packages, handling animals, attending to cleaning duties, and managing laundry tasks.

For those inclined to lend their support, Alessandra is the designated contact person and can be reached via email at ncclinic@woodshumane.org.