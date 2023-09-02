Woods Humane seeking entries for Pets of the Year calendar contest

Local dog and cat owners can register from Sept. 1-30

– Woods Humane Society has announced its first-ever Pets of the Year calendar contest, open to public entry from Sept. 1 through Sept. 30. Contest registrants who submit a photo of and story about their pet can collect votes throughout the month for a chance to be featured in a beautiful, pet-themed 2024 print calendar. Woods will unveil the calendar and winners at the Woods Humane Society Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival on Oct. 28, 2023.

“We are thrilled to invite the community to celebrate their dogs and cats with this fun contest honoring how much our pets mean to us—whether you adopted from Woods or not,” says Woods CEO Emily L’Heureux. “The calendar, which will provide local pet owners with a year of adorable pet images and pet-themed calendar dates, will be a great gift to share with loved ones and a year-round reminder of locals’ love and support of pets. The best part is that no matter who wins, every vote cast and contestant registered helps dogs and cats in need at Woods Humane Society. It’s a contest of compassion!”

The registration fee to participate in Woods Humane Society’s Pets of the Year Contest is $25. Calendar contestants earn a vote with every one-dollar donation made to their contest page, and the highest-voted pet will win tickets to the Woods Humane Society Tails Gala in 2024 along with a featured spread in the calendar. The five highest-voted pets in each of the dog and cat categories will receive a featured spread in the 2024 print calendar, four printed calendars, and will be a featured pet of the month in 2024 in a Woods social media post, email, and website post. All contest participants will win a print calendar.

The Pets of the Year contest begins on Sept. 1 and runs until midnight on Sept. 30. To read more about the contest rules, prizes, and guidelines, visit www.WoodsHumane.org/Contest.

Woods Humane Society is located at 875 Oklahoma Ave., in San Luis Obispo, and at 2300 Ramona Rd., in Atascadero, and is open to the public daily from 12-5 p.m., with adoption hours from 12-4 p.m. For more information about Woods, visit www.WoodsHumane.org or call (805) 543-9316.

