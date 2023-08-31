Woods Humane shares hot weather safety tips for dog owners 

– Amidst scorching summer temperatures this week in North County, local humane society Woods Humane shared these potentially lifesaving tips to help protect dogs from the heat.

Tips to protect dogs in hot weather:

Never, ever leave a dog in the car.

Make sure the dog has unlimited access to fresh water.

Make sure the dog has access to shade when outside.

Take walks during the cooler hours of the day.

When walking, try to stay off of hot surfaces (like asphalt) because it can burn a dog’s paws.