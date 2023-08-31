Paso Robles News|Thursday, August 31, 2023
You are here: Home » Community » Woods Humane shares hot weather safety tips for dog owners
  • Follow Us!

Woods Humane shares hot weather safety tips for dog owners 

Posted: 6:30 am, August 31, 2023 by News Staff

Woods Humane shares hot weather safety tips for dog owners

Hot temperatures affect pets more strongly than humans

– Amidst scorching summer temperatures this week in North County, local humane society Woods Humane shared these potentially lifesaving tips to help protect dogs from the heat.

Tips to protect dogs in hot weather:

  • Never, ever leave a dog in the car.
  • Make sure the dog has unlimited access to fresh water.
  • Make sure the dog has access to shade when outside.
  • Take walks during the cooler hours of the day.
  • When walking, try to stay off of hot surfaces (like asphalt) because it can burn a dog’s paws.
  • If it’s hot outside, it’s even hotter for a pet – make sure the pet has a means of cooling off.

 

 

 

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.