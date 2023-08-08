Woods Humane Society announces $10,000 donation match challenge

Community Foundation fund matching donations during the month of August

– Woods Humane Society has announced a $10,000 match fundraising challenge that will double each donation made to the organization in August to help two times as many homeless pets.

“This year, we have really seen the lasting impacts of the pandemic, the veterinary shortage, and economic inflation on the animal welfare industry,” says Woods CEO Emily L’Heureux. “We’ve had a record-breaking baby season, the cost of pet care and operations in our shelter have gone up, and the number of surrender and transport requests have grown exponentially. As we face all of these mounting challenges, we are so grateful to The Marianne and Stacy Cocks Fund, a fund of the Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County, for this incredible opportunity to double every gift this month so that it will go twice as far for the growing number of local pets in need.”

L’Heureux says that with the help of this matching challenge, Woods Humane Society aims to increase the number of homeless pets it helps this year, in spite of the financial challenges in the way. Woods found loving homes for more than 2,700 pets last year and hopes to increase that number to 3,000 this calendar year.

“We are fortunate to live in a community that embraces pet adoption and that so generously welcomes these animals into their homes and families,” she says. “Fundraising is our biggest barrier to increasing the number of animals we can take in and care for.”

The current average direct cost of caring for an animal at Woods, which includes a spay or neuter surgery, vaccinations, microchips, licenses, and treatment for fleas and other parasites, is $800, and that cost goes up dramatically for pets in need of specialized training or medical care, or extended stays.

“During August, local animal lovers have a unique opportunity to double their impact so that instead of helping one homeless dog or cat, two will find the veterinary care, shelter, food and adoption services they need to have a second chance at happiness.”

To donate to the match challenge fundraiser, visit www.WoodsHumane.org. To view animals currently available for adoption, visit www.WoodsHumane.org/Adoptions.

Woods is open to the public daily from 12-5 p.m., with adoption hours from 12-4 p.m. For more information about Woods, visit www.WoodsHumane.org or call (805) 543-9316. Woods Humane Society is located at 875 Oklahoma Ave. in San Luis Obispo, and at 2300 Ramona Rd. in Atascadero.

