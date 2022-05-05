Woods Humane Society announces free microchip clinics

Weekly clinics available at both San Luis Obispo and North County locations

– May is National Chip Your Pet Month and Responsible Animal Guardian Month. Woods Humane Society is encouraging the public to protect their pets, especially in advance of summer fireworks, by offering free Microchip Clinics at each of its locations throughout May.

The nonprofit animal adoption center says that microchips are about the size of a grain of rice and are implanted just under the skin of dogs and cats. Each chip contains a unique code that can be easily scanned by a vet or an animal shelter employee and matched against an identification database online.

“Microchips allow lost pets to be quickly reunited with their owners rather than experiencing the stress and confusion of being in a shelter—or worse,” says Woods CEO Neil Trent.

The American Humane Association estimates that more than 10 million dogs and cats are lost or stolen in the U.S. every year, while one-third of all pets will become lost at some point in their lives. The organization further states that only 15 percent of lost dogs and 2 percent of lost cats in shelters without ID tags or microchips are reunited with their owners.

“Many of these strays could be returned safely home if they could only be identified,” Trent says. “At just $20, microchips are among the cheapest, easiest and best ways to safeguard our pets against the risk of homelessness and suffering as a stray.”

Local pet owners can make an appointment to get free microchips on Wednesdays from 2-4 p.m. at its San Luis Obispo location, and on Fridays from 2-4 p.m. at its Atascadero location, throughout May. Appointments can be made at www.SpaySLOCounty.com.

For more information, visit WoodsHumaneSociety.org/adoptions/microchip/ or call (805) 543-9316. Woods Humane Society is located at 875 Oklahoma Ave., in San Luis Obispo, and at 2300 Ramona Rd., in Atascadero.

Advertisement

Related