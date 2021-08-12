Paso Robles News|Thursday, August 12, 2021
You are here: Home » Wine » ‘Words & Wine’ book club to support National Kidney Foundation
  • Follow Us!

‘Words & Wine’ book club to support National Kidney Foundation 

Posted: 11:23 am, August 12, 2021 by News Staff

words and wineEvent will happen on Facebook Live Aug. 18

–J. Lohr is launching its first-ever “Words & Wine” book club in partnership with National Kidney Foundation and Book Passage.

This event will happen on Facebook Live: @JLohrWines on Aug. 18 at 4 p.m. PT. Executive Director at National Kidney Foundation serving No. California, Oregon and Washington, Amy Hewitt, will invite Co-Owner and CBO Cynthia Lohr and Book Passage President, Elaine Petrocelli to discuss the timeliness of Brit Bennett’s The Vanishing Half (and how you can help improve the lives of kidney patients everywhere).

Order the curated J. Lohr Words & Wine bundle today to sip along during the event. Each bundle includes three J. Lohr summer sippers and the book The Vanishing Half, designated among The New York Times’ “10 Best Books of 2020.” A portion of each bundle sold will benefit the National Kidney Foundation serving Northern California. Find their website here.

3-bottle J. Lohr Words & Wine pack include:

  • J. Lohr F&G Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc
  • J. Lohr Estates Wildflower Valdiguié
  • J. Lohr Arroyo Vista Chardonnay

 

Enjoy The Vanishing Half along with these wines all summer; the recording will be archived for any guests who are interested in reading.

Advertisement
Share this post!
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Email this to someone
email

Comments

Posted in:  Wine
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.