‘Words & Wine’ book club to support National Kidney Foundation

Event will happen on Facebook Live Aug. 18

–J. Lohr is launching its first-ever “Words & Wine” book club in partnership with National Kidney Foundation and Book Passage.

This event will happen on Facebook Live: @JLohrWines on Aug. 18 at 4 p.m. PT. Executive Director at National Kidney Foundation serving No. California, Oregon and Washington, Amy Hewitt, will invite Co-Owner and CBO Cynthia Lohr and Book Passage President, Elaine Petrocelli to discuss the timeliness of Brit Bennett’s The Vanishing Half (and how you can help improve the lives of kidney patients everywhere).

Order the curated J. Lohr Words & Wine bundle today to sip along during the event. Each bundle includes three J. Lohr summer sippers and the book The Vanishing Half, designated among The New York Times’ “10 Best Books of 2020.” A portion of each bundle sold will benefit the National Kidney Foundation serving Northern California. Find their website here.

3-bottle J. Lohr Words & Wine pack include:

J. Lohr F&G Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc

J. Lohr Estates Wildflower Valdiguié

J. Lohr Arroyo Vista Chardonnay

Enjoy The Vanishing Half along with these wines all summer; the recording will be archived for any guests who are interested in reading.

