Work begins this week on Airport Road

–Major road work begins Monday on Dry Creek Road near the Paso Robles Airport.

Capital Projects Engineer Ditas Esperanza of the Paso Robles Public Works Department says crews will begin grading and paving the roadway from Airport Road east to the Estrella Warbirds Museum.

She says traffic will be congested this week on Dry Creek Road and Airport Road. She advises people to avoid the area. Road work will continue through most of the week.

In the past several weeks, crews have put curbs along the roadway in preparation for this week’s grading and paving.

