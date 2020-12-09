Work continues on roundabout at 46 West and Vineyard Drive

–Caltrans continues work on the construction of a roundabout on Highway 46 at Vineyard Drive, about five miles west of Paso Robles. Jim Shivers of Caltrans says work is proceeding smoothly. He says, “Weather permitting, the work on the roundabout should be completed by the spring of 2021.”

Caltrans determined to build a roundabout at the intersection to improve safety after several major car accidents occurred at the intersection. For many years, there were stop signs on Vineyard Drive, but many motorists on Highway 46 drove through without stopping. Initially, they turned the intersection into a four-way stop, with signals and conspicuous signage alerting drivers of the approaching intersection. That’s how it is today.

Caltrans graded the hillside on the north side of the road. They are building a retaining wall on the northeast corner of the intersection to create room for the roundabout.

Currently, motorists must stop twice while traveling east or west on Highway 46 because of the construction. Signs advise motorists that traffic fines are double because it is now a construction zone.

Drivers are advised to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

