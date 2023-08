Work progresses on Salinas River Recycled Water Distribution System

– Work continues on the Salinas River Recycled Water Distribution System, according to a recent Facebook post from the City of Paso Robles.

The contractor drilled a 700-foot pilot bore under the river, now setting a 120-foot casing on the east side and clearing the soil from a 40-inch borehole. This part should take about three weeks, according to the city.

